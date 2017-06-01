Jason Whitlock delivered yet another hot take on Thursday, just hours before the NBA Finals were set to tip off.

With LeBron James having his Los Angeles home vandalized Wednesday in what appeared to be a hate crime, many felt bad for the Cavs star and his family. James’ sons and wife sleep in that house during the summer, and to have the threat of some idiot returning one day isn’t fair to them at all.

But Whitlock isn’t in that camp. Instead, he claims that wealthy blacks don’t experience racism, and adds that James was just playing the role of “victim.”

The FOX Sports “analyst” appeared on “The Herd” Thursday to share his thoughts in detail, and you can listen to them in this clip.

"Racism is an issue in America, but it's primarily an issue for the poor. It's not LeBron James​' issue." – @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/6IqMTxIRg9 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 1, 2017

So apparently, racism is an issue for some blacks in America, but not others? One’s wealth and social standing does not have a profound impact on bigotry, one way or the other. Whitlock, as usual, was way off base here.