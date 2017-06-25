The first day of BIG3 League action could be best categorized as having been a disaster.

Jason Williams suffered a leg injury in the first half of his team’s game, and just an hour later, Corey Maggette went down with an injury of his own in his game.

Jason "White Chocolate" Williams appears to have suffered a leg injury in the first ever @thebig3 game. Limped off floor to locker room. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) June 25, 2017

.@Corey_Maggette just went down with an apparent right knee injury. #BIG3 — Neil Best (@sportswatch) June 25, 2017

This isn’t really a huge surprise. When you have former athletes that are now older, with their bodies having sustained some wear-and-tear over the years, injuries are going to be an issue.

Not only were these updates unfortunate to see and minor setbacks in their own right, but they also come in the wake of a lot of criticism from fans about the tape delay. The game was held today, but won’t air on FS1 until Monday night.