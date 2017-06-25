Posted byon
The first day of BIG3 League action could be best categorized as having been a disaster.
Jason Williams suffered a leg injury in the first half of his team’s game, and just an hour later, Corey Maggette went down with an injury of his own in his game.
This isn’t really a huge surprise. When you have former athletes that are now older, with their bodies having sustained some wear-and-tear over the years, injuries are going to be an issue.
Not only were these updates unfortunate to see and minor setbacks in their own right, but they also come in the wake of a lot of criticism from fans about the tape delay. The game was held today, but won’t air on FS1 until Monday night.