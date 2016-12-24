Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee has beef with a sports website that portrayed him as dumb in a story this week.

It all started when McGee took a photo with an Adam Silver look-alike after Thursday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. He posted the photo on Instagram with the caption: Good game fellas…glad @adamsilvernba came and supported.

Thinking that McGee had actually mistaken the man in the photo for the NBA commissioner, theScore.com published a story that stated McGee had “made an embarrassing Instagram blunder,” when in fact he hadn’t. He was joking.

This what I'm saying @theScore you turn a joke into leading people into believing that I'm dumb! Y didn't this story go" javale makes joke…" pic.twitter.com/KBuOPjy7fn — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) December 23, 2016

McGee took a shot at the author as well.

The sports website changed the story to say that McGee took a photo with Silver’s look-alike. So, let the record show that McGee is not dumb. He writes stuff on Twitter just to mess with people sometimes.