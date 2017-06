JaVale McGee is a pretty great basketball player, but he may have missed his calling. With his tall, lanky build, and extremely large wingspan, maybe he should’ve been a pitcher.

He showed that on Wednesday, when he threw out the first pitch before the Red Sox-Athletics game.

Check out this perfect throw — which was right down the middle and over the plate.

A’s pitching coach Mike Aldrete called it a strike, and that’s good enough for me.