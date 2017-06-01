JaVale McGee is preparing to play on the big stage, as he’ll be taking the court to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals shortly. And he seems to be quite aware of how big the moment is.

McGee, who got into a heated Twitter spat with Shaq back in February, clearly has not forgotten about what happened.

Check out the hat he wore on his way into Oracle Arena for Game 1 on Thursday night.

Some may say it’s petty, while others will believe that McGee stepped up to the troll plate and delivered.