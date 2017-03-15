Puerto Rico star Javier Baez’s swagger was on full display during Tuesday night’s World Baseball Classic game against Team Dominican Republic.

Baez, like his teammates, was pumped up during the game, as Puerto Rico was somehow able to hold their opponent’s potent offense to only one run, and emerged with a 3-1 victory.

And Baez gave viewers a show in the eighth inning, when he prematurely celebrated before an out was even recorded. A Dominican runner was trying to a steal a base, and Baez received a perfect throw to hopefully nab him. Baez must’ve known it was good enough to do just that, as he began celebrating before even tagging the runner — which he did without even looking.

He must have a sixth sense, though, because the runner was clearly out.

Javy Baez knew he had him before he even caught the ball 😂 pic.twitter.com/NIQpq7dXqV — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) March 15, 2017

Winning is important, but so is looking good while doing so. Baez understand that.

About Matt Birch



Matt manages all editorial operations for The Sports Daily. His work has been featured on MSN, Fox Sports, Yardbarker, SB Nation and Bleacher Report. Matt has also written for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He enjoys eating good food, shooting hoops and making original, compelling stories go viral.

Email Twitter

