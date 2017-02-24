Life is good for Cubs infielder Javier Baez.

He’s 24 years old, and will soon be entering his prime, with a World Series ring to boot. That’s not something many players can boast about.

Baez wants to make sure he remembers the World Series win, for the rest of his life. And now he’s made a move to make sure of it.

The young infielder recently showed off some new ink in spring training, which we hadn’t seen before. Baez now has a large tattoo on his left arm, and NESN provided the details on what it looks like.