The Sports Daily
Javier Baez goes viral for hitting home run while blowing bubble gum bubble
October 19, 2017

Javier Baez did all he could to help the Cubs stave off elimination in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday night.

That includes hitting a home run while blowing a giant bubble gum bubble.

Baez — who had been 0-for-20 at the plate heading into the game — came to the dish in the second inning, and crushed a solo home run. He later hit another one in the fifth inning, and did so while blowing a bubble, which is the most Baez thing ever.

Gotta love Baez’s concentration on that one. There was some serious multi-tasking involved in accomplishing that feat.