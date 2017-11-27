If you attempt to search for a weakness on the Philadelphia Eagles, you’ll be looking for a long time, because there really isn’t one.

Unfortunately, there are a few media members that cater their coverage toward the negative side of a team, in hopes of riling up a fan base. Ray Didinger of NBC Sports Philadelphia seems to be in that camp.

Didinger claimed that Eagles running back Jay Ajayi looked “unhappy” after Sunday’s win. Ajayi carried the ball five times for 26 yards in the game, including a fumble near the goal line, which was scooped up for a touchdown.

Ajayi was asked about it, and had this to say after the game:

“My role is to run the plays that the coaches call. That’s what I’ve been doing. I’m just running the play that the coaches call. I’m happy with my role.”

That wasn’t enough for Didinger, though, who wants Ajayi to “shut up and tote the ball.”

Does Jay Ajayi sound upset/dismissive after a game where he only had five carries? Ray Didinger has some advice: 'Shut up and tote the ball'https://t.co/ilalFRi5Hu — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 26, 2017

Ajayi later got wind of Didinger’s comments, and called him a clown on Twitter.

CLOWNS.🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Jay Ajayi (@JayTrain) November 27, 2017

We can’t fault the Eagles running back for feeling the way he does. That criticism seemed to be completely unwarranted, and Didinger was really reaching there.