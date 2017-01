One of the more bizarre moments of the 2017 Pro Bowl came in the second half, when Jay Ajayi received a handoff on a run play and was met by three Vikings defenders.

Ajayi was stopped in his tracks by Everson Griffen, Anthony Barr and Linval Joseph, but instead of trying to bring the Dolphins running back down, they decided to pick him up and proceeded to carry him around.

And then, at one point, they just dropped him.