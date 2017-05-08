Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Jay Cutler: Bears shouldn’t start Mitchell Trubisky ‘if it’s going downhill’
Posted by on May 8, 2017

It hasn’t taken long for Jay Cutler to speak out about his former team now that he’s a broadcaster.

The former Bears quarterback told ESPN Radio, via CSN Chicago, that if the Bears get off to a bad start this season, they should just let rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky sit out and avoid throwing him into the fire.

“If it’s going downhill, I don’t really see any reason to play the kid,” Cutler said. “I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of people calling for his name, because you draft him at No. 2 and draft him for a reason, and that’s to play football and win games. But if you look at a lot of quarterbacks throughout this league, until you’ve got some people around you, some pieces around you, it’s hard to win football games in this league as a quarterback.”

Cutler said the Bears put Mike Glennon in an awkward position after signing him to a contract that pays him $15 million a year, then drafting Trubisky with the No. 2 pick. Now that Cutler is a former Bear, he doesn’t have to feel awkward saying any of this.

One thing Cutler didn’t account for, however, was the possibility that Trubisky is the Week 1 starter. In that case, how damaging would it be if Trubisky gets off to a rough start and then gets benched? It sounds like Cutler is assuming Glennon is the Week 1 starter. That will be a decision the Bears have to make, because it’s not Cutler’s problem anymore.