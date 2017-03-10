Jay Cutler spent eight years as quarterback of the Chicago Bears, and treated fans to plenty of ups and downs. With all the touchdowns, interceptions, outbursts and the like, you can never question Cutler’s toughness and his will to win.

Cutler is often vilified, but for the wrong reasons. He showed off his side that is rarely reported on after being released, thanking Bears fans and ownership for their support during his tenure there.

The Bears posted the following statement to announce the move.

Jay Cutler has officially been released. pic.twitter.com/W4kmpQoVVZ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 9, 2017

Cutler than sent out this message to the fans.

Jay Cutler's message to Chicago fans: pic.twitter.com/0U4WOTl7pW — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 9, 2017

Where Cutler goes next remains to be seen. As far as a starting job goes, right now, the Jets seem like a strong possibility. Or, maybe the Redskins will trade Kirk Cousins and pursue Cutler as a result.