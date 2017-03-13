Jay Cutler could be going from the Windy City to the Big Apple.

The #Jets have been in touch with QB Jay Cutler, source said, & are keeping tabs on him. Expect a visit as they explore their options at QB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2017

Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg are the only quarterbacks the Jets have remaining under contract. Cutler would be a little bit of an upgrade, but not much.

Cutler, who turns 34 in April, is 17-31 as a starter over the last two seasons and 68-71 as a starter in his career. The only category he’s ever led the NFL in is interceptions, throwing 26 in 2009 and 18 in 2014. His only Pro Bowl season came in 2008, when he was third in the league with 4,526 passing yards. The only other year he’s finished in the top 10 is 2007 when he was 10th with 3,497.

In his prime, Cutler maybe was a slightly above-average quarterback. Now he’s past his prime, and in a best-case scenario for the Jets he can keep the seat warm until Hackenberg or Petty are ready (a big “if”) or until the 2018 draft when there’s a better selection of quarterbacks.

With the Jets’ best offensive weapon, Brandon Marshall, now playing for MetLife Stadium’s other NFL tenant, it’s doubtful Cutler can carry the Jets to the playoffs, and another 5-11 season (or worse) can’t be ruled out.

