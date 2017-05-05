It’s hard to get excited for preseason NFL games, but there’s a reason to watch the Bears’ game at Tennessee on Aug. 27.

Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler will be in the booth.

This will be the first game that Cutler announces in his new gig as a FOX NFL analyst, play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt told Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio via Pro Football Talk.

Cutler will be working with Burkhardt and Charles Davis in a three-man booth. The Bears’ preseason game at Tennessee will be nationally televised.

Since the players in the game will mostly be guys fighting for a roster spot, there might not be a chance for Cutler to say anything hard-hitting about his former team. Then again, this will be the third preseason game, and that’s the one in which the starters play the longest.

Burkhardt said Cutler showed a sarcastic sense of humor in his audition. If the Bears don’t improve on their 3-13 record, there will be a lot to be sarcastic about.