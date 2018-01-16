Jaylen Brown attacked the rim and scored on DeMarcus Cousins during Tuesday’s game at TD Garden. Not only that, he made sure to let Cousins know about it afterward.

It happened in the third quarter of the game, when Brown drove the lane and was challenged by Cousins, who ended up fouling him. Brown scored anyway, and then rubbed some salt in the wound afterward. He turned to Cousins and then flexed his right bicep in Boogie’s face.

Jaylen Brown drives & flexes on Boogie, Danny Ainge loves it pic.twitter.com/m7oZcYtj2C — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 17, 2018

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge seemed to find Brown’s display amusing, judging by his reaction.