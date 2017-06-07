Celtics rookie Jaylen Brown really showed signs of improvement late in the season, and the third overall pick of last year’s draft clearly iwll be a big part of the team going forward.

Paired with whomever the team selects in the 2017 Draft — likely Markelle Fultz — Brown will be a great complement as a gritty defender and good role player.

So with Brown growing in popularity, you’d think that he’d now be receiving some special treatment at clubs and restaurants, which athletes often receive.

But that’s not the case.

In fact, Brown claims he was kicked out of a Georgia restaurant, not too far from his hometown, and the reason is surprising. NESN has the full story, so head over there for the full details.