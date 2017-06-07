It’s scary to think that the Cowboys might not be close to reaping the full benefits of their 2016 draft class.

Even if Jaylon Smith doesn’t have the impact of Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott, if he even plays meaningful snaps he’ll be a success story.

The Cowboys drafted Smith in the second round, 34th overall, despite a severe knee injury the Notre Dame linebacker suffered in the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State. Smith didn’t play last year, but has been taking part in organized team activities this year.

“I think he’s exceeded all expectations in terms of the kind of person he is. He hasn’t had a bad minute, let alone a bad day,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett told the Dallas Morning News. “Working through this, working back from an injury like this can be challenging. It can be lonely. But each and every day he has a great spirit, a contagious spirit that is so positive for the people around him and it makes everyone excited.”

Smith tore his ACL and suffered nerve damage in the bowl game. The nerve damage made him unable to lift his left toes toward his shin, but he did that last month and much of the nerve has regenerated this spring.

Listed at 6’2″, 235 pounds in college, Smith had nine tackles for loss in both 2014 and 2015. He broke up 10 passes in his three years at Notre Dame, including five in 2015, and forced one fumble each year.

If Smith continues his progress, the Cowboys’ 2016 draft could turn out to be the gift that keeps on giving.