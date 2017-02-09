Here’s a scary thought.

The Cowboys might not be done picking the fruits of their 2016 draft.

They pretty much knew that linebacker Jaylon Smith, their second-round pick, would have to sit out at least the 2016 season because of a knee injury and nerve damage that he suffered in his final game at Notre Dame.

Smith might not be sitting out much longer, as this workout video shows.

The Cowboys’ draft already yielded two rookie-of-the-year candidates in Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott. Smith could provide reinforcement on the other side of the ball.

Using the 34th overall pick on Smith was a risky proposition because there was a chance he would never play. But if his production is anything close to that of Elliott and Prescott, the Cowboys will look like geniuses.

