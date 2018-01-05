Posted byon
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum may be a rookie, but he’s been a contributor for his team from the moment he first stepped foot on the court, and also showed that he doesn’t back down from anyone during Friday night’s game.
Tatum made a nice cut to the hoop and was challenged at the rim by seven-foot center Karl-Anthony Towns, and rather than adjusting his shot, he elected to elevate, and dunked all over the Timberwolves big man.
It’s hard to imagine that Tatum is only 19 years old. He often looks both polished and poised, and resembles a veteran on the court.