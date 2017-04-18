Jazz fan Aaron “ZDog” Zabriskie is the next best thing you haven’t heard about in the sports world, but need to be aware of, because he’s about to blow up, or something.

ZDog busted out a playoff rap about the Jazz and their playoff series against the Clippers, and it was terrible.

Here are some of the highlights:

-Clippers are ugly, and they smell like weed

-LA is the worst city ever

-Clippers are the worst team in the NBA

-Joe Johnson is the king…of the Utah Jazz

-Clippers fans smell like Popeye’s chicken breasts

JAZZ ALL THE WAY pic.twitter.com/MCf3vAwjUt — ZDOG (@ZDOG223) April 17, 2017

“Yo that’s me, that’s me, ZDoggy! Not ZCatty! But ZDoggy.”

Classic.