Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell recently came through with a great gesture for someone very special to him.

Mitchell bought his mom, Nicole, a new vehicle, and spared no expense, either. The Jazz rookie surprised her with a white Audi SUV, complete with a pink bow on the hood to top it all off.

His mom was completely taken by surprise, as you can see in the way she reacted to Mitchell showing up at her place of employment — the Greenwich Country Day School — and hooking her up with the new whip.

Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell surprised his mom with a car and her reaction was priceless 🙏 (via @spidadmitchell) pic.twitter.com/QdlJZh7aJd — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) November 18, 2017

Mitchell received some serious karma points for that thoughtful gift.