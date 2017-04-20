Postseason basketball is back in Utah after a four-year absence, and the Jazz are trying to get their fans in the playoff spirit by offering free haircuts for the playoffs. The only catch is you have to get it styled after two of the players on the team.

Fans can choose between the perfectly coiffed combover of All-Star forward Gordon Hayward or the clean-looking buzzcut of shot-blocking big man Rudy Gobert.

We caught up with Jazz fans who went and got their Fresh Cuts! There's still time to get yours! https://t.co/IT57EE2RM5 pic.twitter.com/0OCI1f1hve — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 20, 2017

All fans have to do is visit one of the three locations listed on the team’s official website on Thursday or Friday, ask for a Hayward or Gobert haircut, then post a picture on social media using the #TAKENOTE hashtag and the Jazz will cover the cost.

This is a cool way to get Jazz fans pumped for the postseason.