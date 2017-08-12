Jeff Driskel showed just how mobile he is in Friday night’s exhibition game against the Bucs.

The former sixth-round pick was a great fit in Florida’s offense at college, with great agility and a great candidate to run the option.

He showed that on Friday night, when he made two Bucs defenders look absolutely silly with a great fake.

Driskel took off running outside the pocket, and was then met by the two defenders. He put one on skates by cutting back with a jump-cut of sorts, and then went right back in that direction to juke the other one.

Jeff Driskel just made some Bucs defenders look ridiculous pic.twitter.com/v1yw4w3bRO — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) August 12, 2017

That’s part of why Driskel’s known for his legs, rather than his arm.