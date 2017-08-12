Quantcast
Jeff Driskel fakes Bucs defender out of his shoes with sick fake (VIDEO)
Jeff Driskel showed just how mobile he is in Friday night’s exhibition game against the Bucs.

The former sixth-round pick was a great fit in Florida’s offense at college, with great agility and a great candidate to run the option.

He showed that on Friday night, when he made two Bucs defenders look absolutely silly with a great fake.

Driskel took off running outside the pocket, and was then met by the two defenders. He put one on skates by cutting back with a jump-cut of sorts, and then went right back in that direction to juke the other one.

That’s part of why Driskel’s known for his legs, rather than his arm.