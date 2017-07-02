Jeff Horn was gifted the WBO welterweight title belt in Brisbane on Saturday night when the judges somehow declared him the winner over Manny Pacquiao via unanimous decision.

The punch stats tell the story of how bad Pac-Man was jobbed.

And for some reason, Horn, who didn’t deserve to win the fight, called out Floyd Mayweather Jr. after being given the belt.

Horn challenged Mayweather to a fight, and said the following:

“Which one does he want: the walking stick or the gloves?” Horn quipped.

Joe Horn taking shots at Floyd Mayweather "You want the walking stick or the gloves?" pic.twitter.com/AmnAIyRKl1 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 2, 2017

That’s a bold take from a guy who was gifted a win.