Jeff Samardzija hit a moon shot during Friday night’s game against the Rockies, and it still hasn’t landed yet.

Samardzija, who is known for his ability to hit, took a pitch from Antonio Senzatela and crushed the third home run of his career.

It traveled 446 feet, farther than any home run ever hit by a pitcher in the Statcast era.

The Giants' Jeff Samardzija just belted the longest home run by a pitcher in the Statcast era — 446 feet 💪 pic.twitter.com/Bf6bErhCyl — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 17, 2017

Boom!