The Yankees currently have a void that can be considered one of the most attractive MLB jobs possible, and the team is taking its time to do its due diligence to make sure they fill it with the right candidate.

New York is currently interviewing Carlos Beltran to become its next manager, who recently retired less than one month ago. But nevermind him, Jennifer Lopez knows who would be the best possible candidate.

Boyfriend/former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez.

J-Lo also posted this.

It couldn’t be clearer…#arodforyankeesmanager @arod @yankees @mlb. Check out this article… The Best and Only Choice for Yankess Manager is obvious… (link to article: https://apple.news/AFwPrw8nqQ9i-wYGuWZKPcQ) A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Nov 30, 2017 at 10:41am PST

The weird thing is that A-Rod recently said he wasn’t interested in the job, so maybe the two have a cat-and-mouse game going on. Whatever the reason, it’s highly unlikely that A-Rod would leave his sweet TV gig anytime soon, so he’ll likely be staying put at FOX.