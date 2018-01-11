Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball has burst onto the NBA scene and is already making highlight-reel plays on the court. Not only that, he’s also making waves in other important areas.

Ball had a question about him featured on Thursday’s edition of Jeopardy!. It was a fairly easy question, and the majority of sports fans could’ve answered without even putting much thought into it.

“Lonzo Ball, a star for his college team, didn’t have far to travel for his pro job when the Lakers took him in the 2017 draft,” the question read.

The answer was UCLA, which one of the show’s contestants, Gilbert, correctly answered.

Lonzo Ball question on Jeopardy. https://t.co/hxeFxVI7IJ — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) January 12, 2018

LaVar Ball will likely chalk that up as another win for his Big Baller Brand.