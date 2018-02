Jerami Grant was denied by not one, but two Nuggets players on the same play during Thursday’s game, and it had to be frustrating for him.

Grant drove the lane and went up for a layup, but both Kenneth Faried and Torrey Craig swatted the ball off the backboard to deny him.

Jerami Grant gets rejected by 2 Nuggets at the same time pic.twitter.com/klrGlFBj57 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 2, 2018

Grant might want to go up a bit stronger next time.