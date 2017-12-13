Jets receiver Jeremy Kerley returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since being suspended four games for a positive PED test roughly five weeks ago. Kerley has not been activated yet, but the team was able to use a roster exemption on him, enabling the veteran receiver to practice with the team.

Kerley was initially “shocked” that he tested positive for Turinabol, and he still contends that he didn’t ingest the banned substance.

The Jets receiver spoke to the media on Wednesday, and provided an interesting reason as to why he tested positive. Kerley speculated that the “Ghost of Christmas Past” put the banned substance in his system.

Asked how did a tainted supplement get in his system Jeremy Kerley said, "I don’t know, a lot of ghosts around here. Ghost put it in. You know the ghost of Christmas past." — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) December 13, 2017

Kerley must have been feeling the holiday spirit. As for his excuse, we’ll have to re-watch “A Christmas Carol” to go back and look for any steroid use in the classic movie.