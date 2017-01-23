Jeremy Lin’s first season with the Brooklyn Nets hasn’t gone as planned, and it continues to get worse for the journeyman point guard.

Lin has been sidelined for most of the season with a strained left hamstring, which he first injured Nov. 2 and then again on Dec. 26. Lin apparently suffered another setback and will be out even longer, according to a statement released by Nets general manager Sean Marks on Monday:

“During the course of his rehab, Jeremy re-aggravated his strained left hamstring and will be out approximately three to five weeks as he continues to work towards a full recovery. We understand and appreciate Jeremy’s competitive desire to get back on the court with his teammates, however, we are going to be cautious with his rehab in order to ensure that he is at full strength once he returns.”

Lin, who signed a three-year deal with the Nets last July, has played in just 12 of Brooklyn’s 43 games.