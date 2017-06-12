Free agent wide receiver Jeremy Maclin agreed to a two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, but did you know the Philadelphia Eagles were in the mix for the former Pro Bowler? Neither did a lot of people.

Contrary to popular belief, Maclin’s decision came down between the Ravens and Eagles, not the Buffalo Bills, a source told ESPN’s Josina Anderson. Maclin visited the Bills last week, and was recruited by former Eagles teammate LeSean McCoy.

I'm trying told WR Jeremy Maclin's decision actually came down b/w the #Ravens and the #Eagles, not the #Bills. Baltimore won. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 12, 2017

Maclin, a first-round pick of the Eagles in 2009, played five seasons in Philadelphia before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs in March of 2015. The Chiefs unexpectedly cut Maclin earlier this month, and it didn’t take long for another team to sign the 29-year-old.