The Tony Romo stalemate could finally be coming to an end.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is now letting other teams talk to Tony Romo to arrange a workout, according to NFL.com.

About a month ago, the Cowboys seemed prepared to release Romo and let him essentially choose his new team. But they decided to hold onto him and see if they could find any trade partners.

The Cowboys can’t be blamed for seeing if they can get anything for Romo. However, the market might be thin for a 37-year-old quarterback who’s only been healthy enough to play four games over the last two seasons.

A team might be more willing to take a chance on Romo if it doesn’t have to give up anything for him and doesn’t have to take on a contract that counts $24.7 million against the salary cap next season.

That could change, however, if a team that needs a quarterback in the draft doesn’t get one.

About Mike Batista

Mike is a longtime NFL analyst and Steelers fan. He currently writes for Steelers Addicts, and has also written for Bleacher Report.

Email Twitter