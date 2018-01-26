The Eagles and Cowboys are division rivals, so one would think that Jerry Jones would know who starts under center for Philadelphia.

Apparently, though, he does not.

The Cowboys owner was asked about the Eagles’ playoff run, and he struggled while trying to refer to Philadelphia’s starting quarterback. Jones actually stated that Kevin Kolb has been the team’s signal caller since Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending knee injury — rather than Nick Foles.

Nick Foles is leading #Eagles to #SuperBowl And Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesnt know his name 🤷‍♂️

Kolb? Folk? Costanza? And the young QB is a guy named Carson Wentz pic.twitter.com/UN1IZM21h3 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 26, 2018

Kolb last played for the Eagles in 2010. It’s been awhile since his name has even been mentioned by NFL players and coaches, but Jones made him relevant again, at least for a few seconds.