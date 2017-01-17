The Dallas Cowboys aren’t ready to disclose their plans for backup quarterback Tony Romo, who is otherwise widely expected to leave Dallas this offseason.

Owner Jerry Jones says there’s been “no decision made” on what the Cowboys will do with Romo.

“I don’t have to get into that at all and I’m not,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via NFL.com. “As a matter of fact, there are several cards to be played. Don’t think for one minute if you see something written or something said about what and where Romo is going to be relative to our team that there’s any credibility to it.”

Most expect the Cowboys to attempt to trade Romo, including Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“We know he’s not going to be on the Cowboys in 2017,” said Rapoport, who also said the team’s “No. 1 priority” this offseason is trading Romo.

The Cowboys are set at quarterback with rising star Dak Prescott, who nearly led Dallas to a come-from-behind win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round.

Romo still has three years left on his $108 million contract. The Cowboys can’t release him, given his $19.6 million dead cap hit for the 2017 season. A trade with a motivated buyer—and there should be plenty of those in today’s NFL—looks like the one and only option for Romo and the Cowboys.