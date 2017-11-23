Cowboys fans, coaches and ownership alike were not happy after Thursday’s embarrassing 28-6 loss to the Chargers.

Dallas had the benefit of hosting Thursday’s game at AT&T Stadium coming off a short week, playing against a Chargers team that had to fly in from the West Coast. And while the scheduling advantage favored Dallas, it didn’t seem to matter, as San Diego controlled the game from start to finish — racking up more than double the number of total yards than its opponent could muster. Had it not been for the Chargers’ kicking woes, the Cowboys likely would have lost by even more than 22 points.

Dak Prescott struggled in the game, throwing for only 179 yards, with two interceptions and no touchdowns. The offense consistently failed to move the ball, and seemed to lack an identity without Ezekiel Elliott on the field.

Team owner Jerry Jones summed up the current state of the team in one simple sentence after the game (via USA Today’s Lindsay Jones), and did a pretty job in doing so.

Jerry Jones was blunt after the Cowboys loss to the Chargers: "We're not a good team right now," he said. — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) November 24, 2017

Jones, to his credit, didn’t completely give up hope on the team’s 2017 campaign, and said the following when addressing its players in the locker room.

“I’m really not shaken,” Jones said, after the 28-6 loss to the Chargers, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I am disappointed.”

Jones may not be shaken, but Thursday’s loss may have been the nail in the coffin for the Cowboys’ playoff hopes.