Giants general manager Jerry Reese had a man-to-man talk with Odell Beckham Jr. Monday as the Giants prepared to go their separate ways for the offseason following their 38-13 wild-card loss to the Packers.

Beckham’s dropped passes in the game and the hole he put in a wall with his fist after the game undoubtedly were among the topics discussed between Reese and Beckham.

“(Beckham) is a smart guy, but sometimes he doesn’t do smart things,” Reese said, according to Newsday. “We all had to grow up at different times in our lives. I think it’s time for him to do it now. He’s been here three years now.”

Reese could indirectly be referring to the infamous boat party that Beckham, Sterling Shepard, Victor Cruz and Roger Lewis Jr. took part in the Monday before the playoff game. Even though the Giants aren’t the first team to do something like that with a playoff game to prepare for, Beckham will probably think twice before doing it again.

If Beckham does think twice about some of his actions, especially the way he handles frustration, that means Reese’s message sunk in.