Former Giants general manager Jerry Reese was relieved of his duties on Monday, a position he had held since 2007.

The decision wasn’t much of a surprise, in looking at the Giants’ draft history over the past few years, especially on the offensive line and receiving corps. The straw that broke the camel’s back, however, proved to be his mishandling of the Eli Manning situation, which was met by much criticism.

Reese, for as much as he’s been ripped by Giants fans, released a statement thanking them for all their support over the years on Tuesday.

Classy statement from Jerry Reese today via the Giants. pic.twitter.com/4MDDRHuO4N — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 5, 2017

Classy move by Reese.