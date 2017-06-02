Some NBA fans are already sick of LaVar Ball, and his son, Lonzo, hasn’t even entered the league yet.

Lonzo appears set to be the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft, and will soon work out with his hometown Lakers, who look to be very interested in his services.

But Jerry West, who played for the Lakers, doesn’t seem to be thrilled with the possibility of seeing Papa Ball around the facility he used to call home. In fact, he went personal, and added that he wouldn’t want a father like LaVar Ball, which is pretty direct, and kind of a low blow.

West isn’t wrong, though, as others do believe that LaVar Ball could destroy his son’s NBA career. NESN covered the story and has the full details, so head over there to check it out.