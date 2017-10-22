Titans receiver Eric Decker saw only two targets — and didn’t catch any balls — in Sunday’s 12-9 overtime win over the Browns. It’s safe to say his wife was not happy about it.

Tennessee was underwhelming on offense, racking up just 269 total yards and failing to score a touchdown — despite forcing three turnovers.

One particular person seems to have the antidote for the Titans’ offensive woes, though.

Jessie James Decker believes the issue lies in the playcalling, specifically involving her husband’s limited role in the offense. She made that very clear on social media in a serious of tweets.

Mrs. Decker’s tweets began when she appeared to be upset during one particular series on offense. She claimed whatever the Titans were trying to do — we’re assuming she was talking about running the football — wasn’t working.

Really? — Jessie James Decker (@JessieJDecker) October 22, 2017

Just don't understand… why continue to do what's not working ? — Jessie James Decker (@JessieJDecker) October 22, 2017

This offense is hella talented…. we know this — Jessie James Decker (@JessieJDecker) October 22, 2017

What worked last week? Why decide to not repeat that? I'm so confused — Jessie James Decker (@JessieJDecker) October 22, 2017

Obviously, Mrs. Decker was referring to Eric’s big game last week in the tweet above, as he caught seven passes for 88 yards against the Colts. Still, football is all about gameplanning and exploiting matchups, so just because Decker was targeted often last week, doesn’t mean it’ll necessarily be that way every game.

Jessie James then signed off by pleading her case for her husband to get more red-zone targets.

I remember when eric used to always be the redzone go to. That's his thing. That's his skill. Very strange … https://t.co/UcMCzukApL — Jessie James Decker (@JessieJDecker) October 22, 2017

Maybe the Titans will bring Mrs. Decker in to converse with the coaching staff and help right the ship on offense. She clearly knows of what she speaks.