Eric Decker can join the club.

The wide receiver will become the latest Jets’ veteran to be released after the team was unable to find a trade partner, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN via Pro Football Talk.

Decker was scheduled to make $7.25 million next season, but the Jets would have had to pay some of that in order to pull off a trade.

The 30-year-old Decker missed all but three games last season because of hip and shoulder surgeries. From 2012-2015, Decker averaged 81.5 receptions per season. He spent 2012 and 2013 with the Broncos and the other two years with the Jets.

The Jets also have released David Harris, Brandon Marshall and Nick Mangold this offseason.

There’s a good chance at least one of those guys, like Decker, still can help a team win.

Decker probably won’t make $7.25 million in 2017, but he’ll probably win more wherever he lands than he would have with the Jets this season. So his salary cut likely will be a small price to pay.