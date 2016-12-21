New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty has a bruised chest as result of a huge hit he took in Saturday’s 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

He got sandwiched between Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake, who came unblocked during a play in the fourth quarter. Here is video of the brutal collision:

Suh & Wake just killed Bryce Petty pic.twitter.com/G60Pel44Hn — Eric (@EricElizondo8) December 18, 2016

Jets center Wes Johnson, who snapped the ball too soon, allowing Suh and Wake to come unblocked, apologized to Petty the only way he knew how—by leaving a batch of chocolate chip cookies on Petty’s car Tuesday morning, according to ESPN.com’s Rich Cimini.

So while Petty might be in some pain, at he’s got cookies and the respect of his offensive line.