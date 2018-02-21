The Jets were reportedly looking to do “whatever it takes” to land Kirk Cousins, and it now appears that is the case.

Gang Green likely knows that there’ll be some serious suitors they’ll be competing against in the Cousins sweepstakes, and the team appears ready to back up a Brink’s truck in hopes of landing him.

The Jets could offer Cousins an insane amount of guaranteed money in the first year of his contract. Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that the team could offer the soon-to-be-free-agent $60 million guaranteed, which is insane when you think about it.

The report reads:

The expectation is he is going to exceed the $27.5 million per year that the 49ers just gave Jimmy Garoppolo. Many people think that could mean a five-year, $150 million contract with a good chunk of that guaranteed. One league source speculated the Jets could front-load the contract and offer Cousins $60 million guaranteed in the first year of the contract.

Cousins has stated that he wants to go somewhere where he can win, which puts Minnesota and Denver as attractive landing spots. But $60 million guaranteed to play in New York, or an absurd amount of money to do so in Cleveland, will give him a lot to think about.