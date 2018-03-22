Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Jets SS Jamal Adams raises eyebrows with cryptic tweet
Posted by on March 22, 2018

The Jets may be on the verge of doing something exciting, and all eyes are on them following their trade to move up to the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Not only that, strong safety Jamal Adams hinted on Thursday that the team could make a big move, and soon.

It obviously can’t have anything to do with Adams’ contract, given that he’s entering the second season of his four-year deal, so it’s unclear what the tweet pertains to.

Could Adams be hinting that the Jets are trading up to the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick so they can acquire the quarterback they want? It’s possible. Stay tuned.