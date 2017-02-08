Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, who coached Carmelo Anthony to an NCAA championship in 2003, says the New York Knicks star should only waive his no-trade clause for two teams: the Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Anthony has been mentioned in trade rumors since last season, and there are some who believe the Knicks will try to move the nine-time All-Star before the Feb. 23 deadline if he’s willing to waive his no-trade clause.

“I think it depends on what team,” Boeheim said Wednesday during an interview on “Schein on Sports” on SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio. “If I was him, I wouldn’t waive it to just go to some team, no, I wouldn’t do that.

“I think they would be ideal,” Boeheim said of the Clippers and Cavaliers. “But I don’t know if that can be worked out. I hope it can.

“The Clippers can’t beat the Warriors right now. They proved they’re losing by 30 to them. So maybe he could help them. I know he could help the Cavs. I just don’t know what they’re going to give up to get him, or if they have anything to give up to get him.”

Boeheim added that he’d love to see his former player “get an opportunity to play with somebody that could win.” The Knicks are nine games below .500 and currently out of a playoff spot after holding one earlier this season. Anthony could definitely help a contending team right now, but the tricky part is finding a trade partner and getting him to waive his no-trade clause.

[h/t Marc Berman of the New York Post]