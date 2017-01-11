Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is all about keeping a schedule, even during the offseason.

So even though Alabama and Clemson battled it out in the game of the year on Monday night, Harbz did not stay up to see how it ended. He talked about it on Tuesday at the Vanderbilt-Kentucky game, which he attended.

jackjorgensen14: Jim Harbaugh didn't see that epic game last night. He … ESPN College Baske… https://t.co/vtp1k7Mmzp pic.twitter.com/SIwCSXWI3j — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) January 11, 2017

Harbaugh doesn’t really care about other teams, especially ones that aren’t in his conference, so this isn’t a huge shock. The funniest thing about the interview, though, is him revealing that he still uses TiVo, rather than DVR.