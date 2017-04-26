The Michigan football team continued its tour of Italy on Wednesday, and the mood was a bit more serious than yesterday, when they played an epic game of paintball.

Wednesday was a bit different, as the team looked on while Pope Francis addressed the crowd at St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh and his wife got the honor of watching from near the stage, and at one point Harbz even gave the pope a few gifts. He gave him a Michigan football helmet, which was a bit traditional, but also a pair of Air Jordans, which was unexpected.

Jim Harbaugh Blesses the Pope With Exclusive Air Jordans https://t.co/ikFMzyCeGu pic.twitter.com/SE7z2uXLg4 — Mary Ramirez (@MaryRamirezz) April 26, 2017

Jim Harbaugh Just Gifted Pope John Francis The Air Jordan 5 'Michigan PE'! https://t.co/SJxdujf5eO pic.twitter.com/EtSTMSwBwd — SolelySneakers.com (@SolelySneakers) April 26, 2017

Jim Harbaugh recalls emotional and beautiful moment meeting Pope Francis https://t.co/mQAnu4sOnf pic.twitter.com/kYkXvfOidL — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) April 26, 2017

All in all, what a day. Harbaugh and his staff have planned quite the trip for the team so far.