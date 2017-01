Rocking a swim cap and googles actually wasn’t the boldest thing Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh did in an attempt to land four-star recruit Oliver Martin.

Once he got Martin to fully commit to the program, he and Pep Hamilton jumped into a pool, fully clothed.

BREAKING: Top247 WR Oliver Martin commits to #Michigan. Jim Harbaugh, Pep Hamilton & Martin celebrate with a splash: https://t.co/LN8AXY80NU pic.twitter.com/lmx5n3s1XU — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) January 31, 2017

Harbz made sure to get the commitment in writing, though, first.

Who wouldn’t want to play for Harbaugh? The guy would run through a brick wall for his players.