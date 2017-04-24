Monday marked the Michigan football team’s second day in Italy, and head coach Jim Harbaugh continued to push the envelope and do things that the locals probably didn’t appreciate.

Americans aren’t really all that beloved overseas as is, so we can’t imagine that they were all that happy over Harbaugh and some young athletes throwing a football inside the mall, with camera crews rolling as well.

Sure enough, it wasn’t.

A mall security guard came over and approached Harbz, and Michigan football’s head coach immediately told him they wouldn’t do it anymore and would move outside. The security guard clearly was not happy, and was intent on letting Harbaugh know that stuff was not gonna fly in his mall.

Jim Harbaugh gets scolded by security inside shopping mall for playing catch. pic.twitter.com/cywWm8yPgm — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) April 24, 2017

No mas! Outside.