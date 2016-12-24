Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh isn’t the next head coach of the Los Angeles Rams.

At least not yet.

Rumors linking Harbaugh to the Rams have fallen flat, with Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio confirming he won’t make the jump to the pros next year:

In this case, the denial is the truth, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Rapoport says that Harbaugh won’t be returning to the NFL in 2017, but that he eventually could be back. Rapoport suggests that the job to watch is in Chicago. In 1987, the Bears made Harbaugh a first-round draft choice. He spent seven seasons with the Bears, four with the Colts, one with the Ravens, and two with the Chargers.

The initial rumors had linked Harbaugh to the Rams, per CBS Sports’ John Breech:

“By the way, Albert Breer on the way out said that Jim Harbaugh to the Rams rumor is a very real thing,” Cowherd said at the end of Breer’s segment.

Harbaugh himself had taken a strong stance on the rumors:

Jim Harbaugh told Michigan players yesterday that rumors about the NFL are "lies made up by our enemies." — Dan Murphy (@DanMurphyESPN) December 13, 2016

Harbaugh’s commitment to Michigan means the Rams will have to look elsewhere. Given some of the crazy names floating around, the Rams will likely make out just fine.

Keep in mind, though, Harbaugh loves to jump around from job to job. The mention of the Chicago Bears is quite interesting, seeing as current coach John Fox likely has one year left to get things on track.

In other words, Harbaugh rumors will be all the talk once again this time next year.