Andrew Luck has gone from a quarterback living a seemingly charmed life to just another guy.

After leading the Colts to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons, and taking them one round further each of those times, Luck has missed 10 games over the last two seasons and gone 10-12 as a starter as the Colts have stumbled to 8-8 in 2015 and 2016.

Despite all this, Colts owner Jim Irsay still has the optimism that the Colts had when they drafted Luck with the No. 1 overall pick in 2012.

“I’ve said it before – we’re into plural Lombardis,” Irsay said at a town hall meeting of season ticket holders, according to the Indianapolis Star. “That’s what our goal is. And I’ll be damned if we don’t go out and get them.”

Irsay’s words will be more believable when Luck starts throwing again. He hasn’t thrown a football since undergoing shoulder surgery five months ago. Irsay said that Luck is on target to start in Week 1 and Luck, who also appeared at the event, said that his rehab is going well.

“It’s a long and patient process,” Luck said.

Getting back to the playoffs will require some patience, as well. Even if the Colts don’t win plural Lombardis or even one Lombardi, if Luck gets them back to the conference championship game they can raise another banner.